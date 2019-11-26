Josh Carrell
Freshman
Josh Carrell, son of Brandon and Betsy Walker, is a freshman at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of the Wrestling Team and the Technology Student Association (TSA.)
Carrell said that one of his biggest passions is doing the right thing. He said he really tries to always make the right decision to keep himself out of trouble and keep his grades up.
His favorite teacher at FVHS is Mr. Williams. Williams teaches construction. “He is fun to be around and teaches me a lot about construction,” he said.
Carrell’s biology teacher, Mr. Calum Watt, said of him, “Josh is a happy, engaged student who works incredibly hard to understand everything asked of him. Josh is a phenomenal student and every bit of that has to do with his attitude.”
After graduating, he plans to attend the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to pursue a career in construction.
