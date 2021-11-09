Wyatt Gore-Lane
Senior
Wyatt Gore-Lane, son of Robert Lane and Jessica Gore, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, he said his biggest accomplishment has been raising his ACT score eight points.
His favorite teacher at FVHS is Ms. McGaha, who taught him English his freshman year. “We conversed a lot and she was able to give me great constructive criticism,” he said.
FVHS mathematics teacher and Homeroom Advisor, Melinda Herman, said of Gore-Lane, “I have been Wyatt’s Jacket Time advisor for four years. It has been such a pleasure to watch him grow into a kind, responsible, respectful young man. He truly is a good human being. I am so proud of him for bringing up his ACT score eight points and qualifying for the HOPE scholarship!”
Gore-Lane said his top role model is his father. He looks up to him for persevering through hardships and maintaining a positive attitude.
He describes himself as joyful. When he’s not in class, he spends a lot of his time serving as a member of JROTC.
After graduating from FVHS, he plans to pursue a career as an automotive or diesel technician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.