Rebecca Boles
Senior
Rebecca Boles, daughter of Jennifer and Charles Boles, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of National Spanish Honors Society and FVHS Theater. She attended American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State, which helps young girls become civically engaged and involved in their communities through voting and learning about government. She is also the secretary of NSHS.
One of her biggest passions is music. “I play piano and sing in my free time and it is the best stress reliever,” Boles said.
Her favorite teacher at FVHS is Ms. Lowry. She said she really values her for always pushing her to do her very best.
Boles said that her brother is her top role model and inspiration. “He has the most admirable spirit about life and life’s challenges,” she said.
After graduating, she plans to go to The University of Tennessee- Knoxville and major in pre-medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.