Ray Swafford
Transition II
Ray Swafford, son of Lisa Swafford, is in Transition II at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Swafford said his biggest accomplishments are being a member of JROTC and graduating high school in the spring. One of his biggest passions outside of school is bocce ball. He said he loves it because of how fun it is.
His favorite teachers at FVHS are Mrs. Harrington and Mrs. Burdette.
Harrington said of Swafford, “Ray works hard at his job site (Tractor Supply.) He loves school and loves his peers. Ray takes a smile with him everywhere he goes.”
Swafford’s top role model in life is his cousin Tony. He said he looks up to him because of his good advice.
After graduating from FVHS, he plans to pursue a career as a police officer or a paramedic.
