Clayton Williams
Senior
Clayton Williams, son of Kristen and Clay Williams, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is the co-president of FVHS’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of the Golf Team.
Two of his biggest passions are FCA and golf. He said he loves FCA because of his passion for sharing the word of God. Of golf, he said, “I am able to make so many friends while doing something I love and am good at that de-stresses me."
Williams came in 3rd in Districts for golf and 1st in Regionals. He has a 4.33 GPA and has been on the Principal’s List since his freshman year.
His favorite class at FVHS is AP Research. “I am able to devote an hour a day to something that will hopefully benefit the world,” he said.
His top role model and inspiration is Jesus Christ. He said he admires how “he cared for everyone” and wants to live his life that way as well.
Research teacher Ms. Lowry said of Williams, “Clayton will be researching the effects of lighting in classroom engagement. He is intensely curious, hardworking and does everything with a smile.”
After graduating, Williams plans to attend Berea College.
