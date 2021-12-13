Owen Keeler
Sophomore
Owen Keeler, son of Erica and Sean Keeler, is a sophomore at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of FvHS Theater, Thespian Society, Beta Club and is a Be Nice Ambassador. He also plays the oboe and the violin.
One of his top passions is set design. He said he enjoys it because it “allows for creativity to thrive and sketches to become reality.”
FvHS Chemistry teacher Marcus Pennington said of Keeler, “Owen is a wonderful student who loves helping other students and teachers. He is passionate about theater and gaining knowledge. I have not seen another students’ thirst for knowledge be so great this year as his.”
After graduating in a couple of years, Keeler plans to pursue a career as a set designer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.