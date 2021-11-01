Ashley Saavedra
Sophomore
Ashley Saavedra, daughter of Sandra and John Saavedra, is a sophomore at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of both the FVHS cross country and track teams, and participates in HOSA and the Beta Club.
Saavedra said her biggest passions are health and physical and emotional wellness.
When asked to name her favorite class at FVHS, she chose Lifetime Wellness. “We get to do fun activities and learn about our health,” she said.
PE and Wellness teacher, Amanda Derrick, said of Saavedra, “Ashley is an amazing student athlete. She is constantly striving to succeed and she has an amazing and fun-loving attitude while she does so. Whether it’s during a content day or a physical activity day, Ashley stands out as a strategic and an emotional leader."
After graduating from FVHS, she plans to go to college to pursue becoming a pediatrician.
