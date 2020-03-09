Carolina Jimenez
Freshman
Carolina Jimenez, daughter of Maria Bautista, is a freshman at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the Beta Club. Art and science are two of her biggest passions. “I believe that art helps keep the soul healthy and creative, while science teaches you about the mechanics behind many things on this planet.”
In 8th grade, Jimenez was voted “Most Likely to be Artistic.” She also got a perfect score on her biology benchmark test.
Her favorite class at FVHS is biology. “I love studying and learning about life and living organisms.”
After graduating from FVHS, she plans to attend either Vanderbilt University or Tennessee State University. She would like to explore a few career options; a doctor, surgeon or medical examiner.
