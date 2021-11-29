Emma Halleran
Junior
Emma Halleran, daughter of Amy Halleran, is a junior at Franklin High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a straight-A student and was a recipient of an award for high academic accomplishment in architecture and engineering design.
One of her biggest passions is cheerleading. “I enjoy winning and the difficulty of the sport,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her mother. She said she looks up to her for her work ethic and dedication.
When asked to choose a favorite class at FHS, she picked psychology. She said through that course, she was made aware of the path she would like to pursue in her future.
Halleran describes herself as ambitious. “I have a lot of goals and work hard to complete them,” she said.
FHS Assistant Principal Toby Ruth said of Halleran, “Emma is a fantastic student who is very involved, participating in cheer for both sidelines… while maintaining great grades in some pretty rigorous courses.”
When she’s not in school, she enjoys participating in competitive cheer.
After graduating from FHS, she plans to attend Georgetown University and pursue a degree in either neuro or criminal psychology. One day she plans to work for the FBI.
