Owen Saltmarsh
Sophomore
Owen Saltmarsh, son of Audree and Evan Saltmarsh, is a sophomore at Franklin High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
His favorite class at FHS is English. He said he appreciates how his teacher, Ms. Brannon, is able to connect with the students and make class enjoyable.
Brannon said of him, “Every day he asks his fellow classmates, as well as myself, how they are doing and genuinely cares about their responses. He is also tremendously helpful and always asks how he can assist with students who seem to be struggling with assignments. He is an incredibly kind person who has a huge heart and I have enjoyed having him in my class.”
His biggest passion outside of academics is his friends. “They are the reason for me being happy at my lowest points,” he said.
His top role model is his father. “We are the same and he’s doing what I want to do in life,” he said.
Saltmarsh describes himself as outgoing and athletic. In his free time, he likes to play soccer for both the Franklin High team and his travel team.
After graduating, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in sales.
