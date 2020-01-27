Read Cox
Senior
Read Cox is a senior at Franklin High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is primarily an A student and said his biggest passions are music and people. “By people,” he said, “I mean learning about and helping people.
His favorite class at FHS is English with Mr. Inman. Other than academia, Cox has a passion FHS Band, tennis and volleyball club, all of which he is actively participates in.
When asked to describe himself using a few words, he said friendly and respectful.
Briana Vogt, Assistant Director of Bands at FHS, said of Cox, “Every day, Read is an exemplary student, leader, and human being. Read selflessly serves others from volunteering his time to give tours of the school to being a strong leader in the marching and concert band programs. He can often be found welcoming his friends, teachers, and staff with a smile on his face.”
After graduating from FHS, Cox has a general plan of what he would like to do: “As long as I’m doing something that improves the lives of others, I don’t care what it is.”
