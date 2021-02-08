Matthew Saad, son of Lila and Maheer Saad, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Of his many accomplishments, Saad said that simply getting to graduate is one of his biggest highlights.
His top passion outside of school is working on cars. He said that if he's not in class or working as the host at a local restaurant, he likes spending his time going to car shows with his cousin.
When asked to name his top role model or inspiration, he had a quick answer: Paul Walker. Walker is now deceased, but was once an actor known for his work in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.
Saad describes himself as hard working, compassionate and confident. “I like helping people and I get the job done,” he said. “I’m always confident in what I’m doing.”
After graduating from PHS, he plans to study business at Columbia State Community College and then attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology for Auto Tech. One day he hopes to open up his own shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.