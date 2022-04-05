JJ Harper
Sophomore
JJ Harper, son of Connie and Don Harper, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of Harper’s top passions in life is making people smile. “I don’t like to see people sad,” he said. “I blow kisses hoping to make them happy.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Don. He said he admires him for his work as a volunteer firefighter.
When asked to pick a favorite class at PHS, he immediately chose Physical Education/Lifetime Wellness with Coach Nathaniel Clapp. “I like to be active and it doesn’t require a book,” he said.
Harper describes himself as happy. When he’s not in class, he likes to spend his time playing YouTube videos of his favorite songs, swimming, and playing with his dogs, Jake and Atlas.
As he is only a sophomore, he is currently undecided about his post-graduation plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.