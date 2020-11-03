Emily Beenn
Senior
Emily Beenn, daughter of Hayley and Michael Beenn, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a straight-A student, and has maintained between a 4.0 and 4.6 GPA all of high school.
One of her biggest passions outside of academia is swimming. “It has given me many lifelong friendships while teaching me discipline and dedication,” she said.
Beenn said her parents are her top role models in life. She said she appreciates their constant support and love for not only her, but the whole family. She looks up to them for their family and work life balance.
Anatomy and biology are two of her favorite classes at PHS. “The content is interesting, yet challenging, and the labs in anatomy were a lot of fun,” she said.
One of her teachers, Mr. Duplessis, said of her, “Emily is simply a wonderful student! She embodies the inquisitiveness teachers prize in students, and I know she has a very bright future ahead.”
Beenn describes herself as dedicated and driven because of her ability to continually set goals in school and swim.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to study biology. One day, she hopes to become a pediatric physician assistant or a pediatrician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.