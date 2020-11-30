Lyndsay Napier
Senior
Lyndsay Napier, daughter of Craig and Tina Napier, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars Program, has an ACT score of 35 and a weighted GPA of 4.66.
One of her biggest passions is volunteering in her community. “It’s nice to be able to support those in need because you never know when it could be you or your family that needs help,” Napier said. “My mom has always said to treat others like you would want to be treated, so I feel strongly about that.”
Napier said her top role model in life would have to be her father, Craig. She said she admires him for his work ethic, support he provides and values. She added, “He is a great family man who really cares about spending time and doing fun activities together, such as wonderful vacations, game nights, putt-putt... He’s a strong Christian who has instilled good values in me, and he has been a coach for the Williamson County Special Olympics basketball team for the past 16 years so he has shown me how nice it is to be a part of your community.”
When asked to name her favorite class and teacher at PHS, having one answer wasn’t easy: First, she said Anatomy with Mrs. Koczaja. “It’s a very interesting class, and Mrs. Koczaja explains things really well while still giving us fun activities and labs to do throughout the class,” she said. Then, she added that she also really enjoys Mr. Dockery’s classes—AP European History and AP Government.
Napier describes herself as dedicated, supportive and hard working. When she’s not in class, she enjoys playing golf for the PHS Girls Team and working at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 theater. She also spends her free time volunteering at church and learning to play the guitar.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in the field of science or pharmacy. She also plans to attend graduate school.
