Morgan Riley
Junior
Morgan Riley, daughter of Jody and Misty Riley, is a junior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has achieved straight A’s throughout high school and is a top agriscience student at PHS. One of her biggest passions is teaching others about agriculture. She said, “This is important to me as I am a 5th generation cattle breeder and an ambassador for the TN Cattleman’s Association.
Her top role model in life is cattle rancher and motivational speaker Amanda Radke. “She does great work promoting the beef industry,” Riley said. “She is also a great spokesperson for informing others on the importance of agriculture in society.”
When asked to name her favorite class at PHS, the answer came quick: Ms. Boteler. She said she appreciates how engaging she is and how informative the lessons in her class are. She also said she has helped her tremendously with her public speaking skills.
Riley describes herself as determined and outgoing. When she’s not in class, she enjoys spending her time competing on the PHS Softball Team, and serving as the president of the Future Farmers of America and the TN Cattleman’s Association Ambassador.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a veterinarian. She would like to specialize in reproduction and embryology.
