Dominic Reynolds
Sophomore
Dominic Reynolds, son of Dianna and Chris Reynolds, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of the National Art Honor Society, Dungeons and Dragons Club and Smash Bros. Club.
His favorite teacher at PHS is Mr. Plaxco. “He is the sponsor for two of my clubs and I spend a lot of time in his classroom,” he said. “He’s easy to talk to. He relates to students well.”
Reynolds describes himself as smart, easy going and polite.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to go to college in state.
