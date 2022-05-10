Shreeti Amit
Senior
Shreeti Amit, daughter of Amit Kumar and Preeti Pathak, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has a 4.57 GPA, an ACT score of 35, is a National Merit Scholarship Winner and AP Scholar, and has published a paper on national security, among other things.
One of her top passions in life is advocacy, especially for marginalized and under-served groups. “I believe it is of utmost importance to represent and fight for groups who still face inequity,” she said.
Due to her passion, Amit pursued an internship with Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security and Conflict Transformation (WCAPS) and plans to study progressive healthcare policy for underrepresented groups in college.
Her biggest role model in life is her mother. “She is the strongest and most resilient person I know, and has taught me to persevere through every difficulty I have faced—educational or beyond,” she said.
Amit said her favorite class at PHS was Anatomy and Physiology. “One of the reasons I am so drawn to medicine is because I love understanding the actual physical structures within the body and how they are able to work together,” she said. “Anatomy allowed me to explore this on a hands on level instead of just hearing about it on a presentation for the first time.”
Amit describes herself as reliable, perseverant and empathetic. When she’s not in class or interning, she spends her time volunteering and participating in numerous clubs. She volunteers with: Williamson Medical Center, Indian Association of Nashville (IAN), Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security, and Conflict Transformation (WCAPS) and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI.)
She is the Senior Class President at PHS, President of HOSA, President of Cultural Awareness Committee, President of Mu Alpha Theta, a Youth in Government delegate and more.
After graduating from PHS, she will attend Vanderbilt University and follow a pre-med path. She hopes to pursue a major in neuroscience with a minor in policy work. Her eventual career goal is to become a cardiothoracic surgeon alongside work in healthcare policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.