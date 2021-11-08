Hannah Frost
Sophomore
Hannah Frost, daughter of Shelly and Troy Frost, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her top passions in life is working with the Best Buddies program. “They deserve to be treated and have fun like everyone else,” she said.
Her biggest role model in life is her mother, Shelly. She said she admires her for always putting others before herself.
When asked to name a favorite class, Frost chose Agriculture with Mrs. Boteler, or who she calls “Ms. Bo.”
“We learn about agriculture and we have fun,” she said. “We also have hands on experience with animals."
Mrs. Boteler said of her, “Hannah is an awesome student. She is driven and I merely have to give her a topic and she produces incredible work. Her work ethic is second to none. She is responsible and is well-rounded. In addition to her academic success, she is kind and compassionate. We are so fortunate to have her at Page.”
Frost describes herself as kind, compassionate and caring. When she’s not in school, she enjoys spending her time at church, playing softball and hanging out with family.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a veterinarian or become a dog groomer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.