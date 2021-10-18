Georgia Mingle
Senior
Georgia Mingle, daughter of Sarah and Damian Mingle, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has been on the Honor Roll all four years of high school and will be graduating this spring with an Honors diploma.
Her biggest passions in life are social justice and human rights. “I think it’s super important to be a kind and loving person, and this kindness shouldn’t be limited to those just like ourselves,” she said. “We should be inclusive and compassionate to everyone, not on the basis of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, disability, etcetera.”
Two of her top role models in life are Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malala Yousafai. “Both were activists who strongly voiced their beliefs, despite intense backlash and threats proposed from those in opposition,” she said. “I aspire to one day have the secure confidence and ability to inspire change like they did.”
When asked to name her favorite class, she said Honors Clinical Nursing with Mrs. Guarnieri. She said she loves the class because Mrs. Guarnieri really challenges her and asks the hard questions. She added, “I am constantly learning in her class and am so excited to take what I’ve learned here and use it to succeed in my future nursing career.”
Mingle describes herself as hardworking, kind and friendly. When she’s not in class, she enjoys spending her free time working with the Page Girl’s Cotillion, Amnesty International Club, Cultural Awareness Club, Habitat for Humanity Club, exercising and practicing Spanish.
After graduating from PHS, she plans go to college and enroll in the direct-admit nursing program. Then she plans to become a neonatal or labor and delivery nurse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.