Caroline King
Sophomore
Caroline King, daughter of Brian and Ronna King, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a straight A student and an active member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Mu Alpha Theta and the PHS Scholars Program. She is also currently working on earning her CAPSTONE diploma.
One of her biggest passions in life is helping others. “I always try to be a meaningful helping hand for anyone I can,” she said, “which is why I believe I’m drawn to pursuing a career in the medical field.”
Her top role model in life is her brother. She said she admires him for his academic drive, work ethic and ability to follow his heart.
Chemistry is King’s favorite class at PHS. She said her teacher is the reason she enjoys it so much. “I’m not amazing at the subject, but… Mr. Plaxco is genuinely supportive of all of his students and enjoys seeing us succeed.”
When she’s not in class or participating in an extracurricular, King enjoys attending PHS Baseball games with her friends or going to grab a cup of coffee with them.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to attend either Lipscomb or Harding University for her undergraduate studies. After that, she would like to pursue a medical career at another university.
