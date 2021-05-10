Jordan Holbrook
Senior
Jordan Holbrook, daughter of Paul and Lesley Holbrook, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is an AP and Honors Student, PHS Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) President, HOSA international competitor and STEMgirls President.
One of her top passions in life is service. “I believe it is the best way to make a positive impact on others,” she said.
Her biggest role models are her HOSA Advisors, Donna Guarnieri and Cindi Applegate. She said, “I’ve worked with them for four years now and their work ethics and ability to inspire their students to be extraordinary have inspired me to continue my educational pursuit.”
EMS with Ms. Guarnieri is her favorite class at PHS. She said she values the hands-on learning experience and “Ms. G’s” constant encouragement.
Holbrook describes herself as hardworking, passionate, empathetic and determined. When she’s not in school or working with HOSA, she enjoys participating in her church’s youth group.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to pursue a major in biochemistry with a pre-med focus.
