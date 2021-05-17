Parker Evans
Senior
Parker Evans, son of Jay and Megan Evans, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a member of The National Honor Society, a recipient of the PHS Richie Pruit Memorial four-year Math Achievement Award and has a score of 35 on the ACT.
One of his biggest passions is aviation. “The intricacies of flight and flight planning, and the exciting feeling of being off the ground are a couple things I find fascinating about the career field,” he said.
His top role model in life is his father, Jay. He said he looks up to him for his integrity, compassion and perseverance.
When asked to pick his favorite class at PHS, he chose physics. He said he enjoys the class because of how intriguing it is and the insight it provides into how the world works.
When he’s not in class, he spends his time competing on the Varsity Boys Tennis Team, volunteering as a math and science tutor, and working towards getting his private pilot’s license.
After graduating from PHS, he will be studying aeronautical engineering at The United States Air Force Academy and will begin pilot training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.