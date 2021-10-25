Cosmo O’Neal
Sophomore
Cosmo O’Neal, son of Brad and Kim O’Neal, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He scored a 4 on the AP Human Geography exam and entered his freshman year with a 4.0 GPA.
O’Neal said his biggest passions in life involve sports due to his competitive spirit.
His top role models in life are his parents. He said, “They show me how to be kind to others and also through their example I have learned to be a hard worker.”
When asked to name his favorite teacher, O’Neal picked Senora Lindsay Tuvell. “She makes learning Spanish fun and cares for all students.”
Tuvell said of O’Neal, “Cosmo is always on-task, eager to learn, helpful to all and works hard. He will do big things I’m sure!”
He describes himself as quiet, kind, intelligent and helpful. When he’s not in school, he enjoys competing in wrestling and rec basketball.
After graduating, he hopes to go to college to pursue a sports analytic degree and eventually become a sports data scientist.
