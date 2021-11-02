David Delk
Sophomore
David Delk, son of Misty and Jason Delk, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Delk is enrolled in AP and Honors courses, is an A and B student and a member of Student Council. He is also a JROTC assistant and has a GPA of 3.8.
One of his biggest passions is art. “I find that drawing and painting are an amazing way to express myself and my emotions,” he said.
Delk said his top role models are his parents and teachers. “I find that modeling myself after those who have chosen to care about me and my success is very beneficial,” he said.
Mr. Dockery, Mrs. Mackie and Mrs. Gadke are the three teachers he says he looks up to most for their kindness and care.
Kevin Dockery, PHS AP European History teacher, said of him:
David is not only a dedicated student but he is just a great person and a role model for his peers. It’s clear he cares about others and he works hard at building relationships. He has great ideas and is very creative, in addition to being a great student. He is one of those students who, while only a sophomore, has the demeanor and work ethic of an upperclassman. I enjoy having him in class as well as in the clubs I sponsor because he brings so much to the group.
Delk describes himself as sociable, persistent and thoughtful. When he’s not in school, he enjoys competing in archery and fencing as well as volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. He is also working to get his Eagle Scout ranking.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to go to college and pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.
