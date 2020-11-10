Hilary Llamas
Senior
Hilary Llamas, daughter of Cindy and Jay Llamas, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), and is on the health science path. One of her biggest passions is helping and encouraging others. She said, “I try to let my light shine in all situations. I am a loyal friend and family member.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Cindy. She said she admires her for her work ethic and dedication. “Her work ethic inspires me to do my best every day.”
Llamas said that her favorite classes at PHS are anatomy and nursing. “I enjoy nursing because I get to explore the topic and career I want to pursue,” she said. “It’s the first class of the day and it starts my day off right.”
She describes herself as diligent, hardworking, passionate and kind. When she’s not in school, she enjoys playing tennis and lacrosse for PHS. She also spends her free time volunteering for the Medical Dental Unit at her church, which provides free basic dental and medical services to those in need.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to nursing school to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. She said, “I’m really excited for what the future holds for me and I can’t wait to get there.”
