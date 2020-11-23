Bree Cotton
Freshman
Bree Cotton, daughter of Gina and Stephen Cotton, is a freshman at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the A/B Honor Roll and enjoys playing soccer and running. “I enjoy being outside and being active,” she said. “I have made many friendships playing sports that I hope will last a lifetime.”
When asked to choose a role model, Cotton said it was too hard to pick just one. She listed veteran and Olympian, Louis Zamperini, professional soccer player, Alex Morgan, and her late grandmother as some of her top inspirations.
Her favorite teacher at PHS is Ms. Dye. “I’ve never been someone who enjoys doing math, but Ms. Dye has made it easier and better. She always is there for her students and genuinely loves to teach.”
Ms. Dye said of Cotton, “Bree exhibits all the intangible skills that teachers look for in students including hard working, diligent, participates in class and always strives to do her best. She has excellent study skills and intelligence that will translate to a productive young lady! She is a joy to have in class!”
Cotton describes herself as friendly, athletic, kind and supportive. When she’s not in class or competing in athletics, she enjoys spending her time participating in Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Best Buddies.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to The University of Tennessee—Knoxville to pursue a career as a nurse.
