Blake Ftacek
Senior
Blake Ftacek, son of Jeremy and Julie Ftacek, is a senior at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is an Honors and AP student and as a 4.1 GPA.
One of his top passions in life is music business. “I have always wanted to be a sports agent and I have always loved music, but have never been musically talented,” he said, adding that his love of country music led him to want to work in the music world.
His biggest role model in life is his father, Jeremy. “He sets the standard and expectations for me,” he said. “He has taught me a significant amount of what I know today. He has always led by example, has guided me on the right path and has supported me in everything that I do.”
When asked to pick his favorite class at PHS, he chose Statistics with Mrs. Mauldin. “I love having her as a teacher,” he said. “Class is fun and enjoyable every single day, and she does a wonderful job of supporting and teaching her students."
Mrs. Mauldin said of Ftacek, “This is the second year that I’ve had Blake in math classes and the growth and maturity that he has made is so impressive. In Statistics class this year, he eagerly shares insightful viewpoints that contribute to our discussions and makes it so much fun to be a part of this class… I truly appreciate his work ethic and maturity.”
Ftacek describes himself as personable, ambitious and a visionary. When he’s not in class, he enjoys playing baseball, volunteering with Best Buddies and working at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club.
After graduating from PHS, he plans to attend Belmont University where he will study Music Business. One day he hopes to become an artist manager and possibly own his own record label.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.