Arabella Best
Sophomore
Arabella Best, daughter of Emily Best, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has been previously named Academic All-Star and was awarded Academic Excellence in Page High’s JROTC program.
Best said one of her biggest passions in life is her friends. “I am so profoundly happy that I have had such an amazing group of people that are kind, funny and the utmost supportive,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her mother, Emily. “Not only does she care for me, she is always there for me whether it’s for good reasons or bad,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine my life, my morals… what they would be without her guidance and her raising me.”
When asked to name her favorite class at PHS, the answer came quick: Spanish II Honors. She said learning a new language brings an excitement that other subjects don’t and is a refreshing departure from her other classes.
Best describes herself as ambitious, passionate and determined. When she’s not in class, she enjoys learning more about photography.
After graduating from PHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a surgeon.
