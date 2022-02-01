Leah Rovey
Sophomore
Leah Rovey, daughter of Matt and Alicia Rovey, is a sophomore at Page High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, she scored a 31 on the ACT and has maintained a GPA of 4.53.
One of her biggest passions in life is caring for animals. “I have chickens and goats of my own as well as a pig, all of which I’ve raised since they were babies,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in animals since I was young, but being able to physically take care of them myself is different, and I’ve learned so many new things along the way.”
American geologist and former NASA astronaut, Kathryn Sullivan, is one of Rovey’s top role models. “Her passion for always discovering and exploring new things inspires me in my daily life to try as many things as possible,” she said.
When asked to pick a favorite class at PHS, Rovey couldn’t choose just one. She said that Marketing Principles and Agriscience class are her favorites. “While my math, science, English and history classes are helpful and interesting, I like that my marketing and agriculture classes are based around learning real-world skills and information that will hopefully help me later in life, along with being fun classes in general,” she said.
Rovey describes herself as ambitious and kind. When she’s not in class, she spends her time participating in DECA, Future Farmers of America (FFA), Model UN and Student Council. She is also on the PHS Bowling Team and enjoys spending time with her church youth group.
PHS teacher, Mrs. Brown, said of Rovey, “Leah is a student who goes above and beyond to learn and apply what she has learned in class to her extracurriculars. Leah is applying her marketing and ag science knowledge outside of class by participating in the Marketing Competition for FFA and competing in the DECA Principles events.”
After graduating from PHS, she plans to attend a college out of state and pursue a future as a marine biologist and/or underwater photographer.
