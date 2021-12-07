Tre’ Kellman
Senior
Tre’ Kellman, son of Tracy McClaren, is a senior at Renaissance High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is on the A/B Honor Roll and is a diligent, creative student.
One of his biggest passions is art, specifically sculpting, 2D and 3D animation and painting.
Digital Art & Design teacher, Mrs. Thornbrugh, said of Kellman, “Tre’ has been doing incredible work on his senior project, as well as helping other seniors with their projects. He just designed the yearbook cover and he designed the chalk mural for RUTS!”
His top role model in life is rapper, singer, songwriter and YouTuber, DDG.
When asked to pick a favorite teacher at RnHS, he picked former teacher Ms. Green. “She treats me like I’m a son to her,” he said.
Kellman describes himself as hardworking and ambitious. When he’s not in class, he enjoys drawing, dancing, animating, and gaming. He also plays soccer, baseball and football.
After graduating from RnHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career as an engineer and animator. He hopes to one day become an architect.
