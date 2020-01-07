Tess Oertel
Junior
Tess Oertel, son of John and Cheryl Oertel, is a junior at Renaissance High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a photojournalist and songwriter. She works for the magazine This Wonderful World and has a part-time job at Journeys.
Photojournalism is one of her biggest passions. She started taking photos for the Renaissance High Band and then decided she wanted to start working with local artists.
As far as accomplishments, she has released an EP and worked with some of her biggest inspirations in the music business including the drummer from the band All Time Low.
Her favorite class at RNHS is History. She said she has always had an interest in history. “[It’s] cool to see where we come from and see how we have changed,” she said.
One of her biggest role models is her manager Jonathan. “He is caring and takes time for other people… makes sure everyone is getting what they need… always checks in,” she said.
RNHS English teacher Mrs. Patton said of Oertel, “Tess is a great addition to our community. She is kind and thoughtful and has a lot of wisdom to offer. She also pursues her interests outside of school and works for a real magazine.”
After graduating from RNHS, she hopes to study journalism.
