Grace Marie Baggett
Senior
Grace Marie Baggett, daughter of Sean and Aimee Baggett, is a senior at Renaissance High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Her biggest passions are art, activism and languages. “I just think they are very cool and would love to pursue them further in my life,” she said.
One of her top role models in life is Mexican writer, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz.
When asked to pick a favorite teacher at RnHS, she chose her Spanish teacher, Ms. Soto. “She’s very nice and a very good teacher, and I’ve managed to learn a lot from her through the past few couple of years.”
Soto said of Baggett, “Grace has been such a huge help with cultural projects for Día de los Muertos this year! She helped lead a Pack Time art activity and even designed a poster for us. She is a very talented artist and I appreciate her hard work.”
When she’s not in class, she enjoys participating in Stars Cub and Beta Club.
After graduating from RnHS, she plans to pursue a career as a museum curator or librarian.
