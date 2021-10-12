Addison Gossett
Senior
Addison Gossett, daughter of Jeremy and Natalie Gossett, is a senior at Renaissance High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a straight-A student, on Student Council and is a member of the Beta Club. One of her biggest passions is taking care of children. “I love kids,” she said. “I really love watching them discover the world around them, but also help and try and make a difference in their lives.”
Her top role model in life is her mother. “The amount of determination she puts into each and everything she does is amazing to watch,” she said. “But also just how much she is just always there even though she has a million and one things going on… I hope one day I am half the woman she is.”
When asked to name her favorite teacher at RNHS, the choice was impossible. She said she loves every single staff member and appreciates how much effort they give at all times.
RNHS Spanish teacher, Ms. Soto, said of Gossett, “She is a very organized and hardworking student who always follows through with everything she does. The success of the RNHS Blood Drive is a testament to her diligence and commitment to the community.”
When she’s not in class or participating in extracurriculars, she spends time coordinating the blood drives at RNHS.
After graduating, she plans to go to nursing school and become a pediatric nurse.
