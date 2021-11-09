Wyatt Parson
Freshman
Wyatt Parson, son of Emily Parson, is a freshman at Renaissance High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Parson likes to spend time on his special interests and focus on the current moment.
When asked to name his top role model, he didn’t pick one person, but rather said that he looks up to anyone who “goes against standards.” He added, “I think that it is very refreshing not to live up to somebody’s standard.”
His favorite class at RnHS is DAD1. “I really enjoy the opportunity to voice my thoughts.”
Parson describes himself as empathetic and observant. When he’s not in class, he enjoys spending his free time crocheting and playing the keyboard.
Ms. Dowd, an English teacher at RnHS, said of Parson, “Wyatt is an excellent student who has demonstrated leadership in the freshman class by serving on Student Council and now starting a new club—The Knit Wits!”
After graduating from RnHS, he plans to attend college and go “wherever the wind takes” him.
