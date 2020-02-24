Registration is now open for the Battle of Franklin Trust’s History Summer Camp scheduled for Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17.
At the Battle of Franklin Trust’s History Summer Camp, children will learn about Carter House, Carnton and Franklin history. Students will also discover how to research family history, the marching commands of the Civil War, Negro spirituals and how to perform an archaeology dig. Campers will visit sites around Franklin such as the Old, Old Jail, McLemore House and the special collections of the Williamson County Public Library.
"History Summer Camp is an educational and fun experience that allows children to dive into the history of Franklin and the Civil War,”said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. “This year, we are extending the camp to really immerse the campers in the rich history of America.”
History Summer Camp is for children ages 8-12. The cost of camp is $300 and runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all five days. Snacks and water are provided and campers are required to bring lunch. For more information about the camp and to see a daily schedule, visit https://boft.org/summer-camp.
Internships are available to high school and college students over the age of 16. Interns are required to help with planning and preparation of camp, as well as develop and lead group activities.
For more information about camp registration or to apply for an internship, contact Education Coordinator Sarah Falck at 615-905-0692 or sarah@boft.org. To register for camp, visit https://boft.org/summer-camp.
