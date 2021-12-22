Franklin-based Studio Tenn Theatre Company announced the cancellation of the remainder of the performances of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the theatre company.
According to a Studio Tenn email on Wednesday evening, Ticketmaster is working to refund sold tickets, with three shows — two on Thursday and one on Christmas Eve originally scheduled to take place.
"As a non profit theatre company based in Franklin, we pride ourselves on delivering the very best live theatre performances that could be experienced outside of Broadway," the company said in an email, noting a recent Broadway World review of the performance that they called "emotional and heartfelt."
"With that being said," the email continued, "COVID-19 and variants have caused our community to lose the integrity of live theatre performances across the nation. We have witnessed Broadway shutting down and wonderful shows heartbreakingly closing after months of preparation to provide a memorable experience.
"As a supporter of Studio Tenn Theatre Company, you know how important this is to keep this experience in our community. Please consider making a donation to Studio Tenn Theatre Company today."
The newest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has exploded nationwide with Tennessee Department of Health confirming that Omicron has become the dominant strain in Tennessee and announcing changes in how they will be reporting COVID-19 data.
