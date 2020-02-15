The Summit Spartans (18-5, 12-3) basketball team was the victor in a must-win contest for district seeding against the Page Patriots (12-10, 6-10) at home on Friday night 62-50.
“I thought we played pretty good defense,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey. “We had good opportunities scoring wise and made the most of it. I have a lot of respect for their team (Page). They play hard and are always in games.”
“We just executed our game plan and what Coach Fey said,” said Keaten Wade. “We kind of slipped up on focus at the end, but we got the job done.”
In the first quarter, Summit got off to a fast start (17-11), with points in the paint by sophomore Keaten Wade and shots from long distance by senior Tre Carlton.
Summit increased their lead in the second quarter with a parade of jumpers and layups to go ahead 29-15.
In the third quarter, the offensive onslaught continued as the Spartans took a commanding lead 50-25.
Page rallied in the fourth quarter, catching fire from the three point line and shooting timely free throws. However, the Patriots came up short on the comeback, losing 62-50.
The leading scorers for the Spartans were Keaten Wade with 17 points and junior Caleb Jolly with 10.
“Tre Carlton did a great job of breaking down the defense. When he penetrated and gave it up, it was just open season under the basket for those guys (Keaten and Caleb),” said Coach Fey.
“We just exploded the gaps in the defense,” said Keaten Wade. “We got open shots and drove to the rim.”
Page’s leading scorers were senior Blanne Borrow with 16 points and junior Thomas Seaman contributing 13.
Page will find out next week who they will play in the district tournament.
Summit will travel to Dickson County on Tuesday night.
“We want to peak right now, because our district is so tough,” said Coach Fey. “We are going to have to play our best, since we will have a home game in the first round of the district tournament. Whoever we play is a quality opponent. All the coaches and players in this district do a solid job.”
“We just have to take it one game at a time. We have a big stretch to play, so we have got to bring our A-game,” said Keaten Wade.
