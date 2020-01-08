The Summit Spartans beat their district rivals the Franklin Rebels 55-50 in overtime Tuesday night at home.
Franklin opened up to a 5-3 lead but Destin Wade hit a 3 to give the Spartans the early advantage, 6-5. Both teams fought back and forth, and there were several lead changes. After the first quarter it was 18-14 Franklin.
In the second quarter Franklin looked to widen their lead. It was a contrast of styles as Summit seemed to have the overall athletic advantage while Franklin seemed to run their offensive schemes almost to perfection.
And with 4:30 left in the half Franklin extended the lead to 28-21 forcing a Spartans timeout. But Summit battled back to tie the game at 33 with 39 seconds before halftime. And the half ended in a deadlocked at 33. Keaton Wade led the team with 12 points in the half. It was a hard fought contest that would not be decided easily.
The pace in the third quarter continued to be fast as both teams attempted to establish some offensive rhythm and take the game over.
However they both increased the defensive intensity causing scores to be even more difficult. However, after both teams scored several baskets it was the Spartans with a steal and fast break layup just before the third quarter buzzer giving them a 46-44 lead.
In the fourth quarter the game was 46 all with just over 5 minutes to go. Then Destin Wade hit three to out Summit up 49-46. But Franklin came right back with 3 points. And tied at 49 all the intensity increased as regulation expired. This game would be decided in overtime.
In overtime Summit was able to pull ahead and finish off the game 55-50.
Summit Coach Jim Fry gave his thoughts his Spartans' performance.
"It was a great ball game," he said. "Franklin has a great ball team. Their coach is a good friend of mine. It was really important for both of us. We just gave everything we could. We're starting to come together as a team after the long football season. So we're starting to build and grow from that."
The Spartans were led in scoring by Keaton Wade with 21 and Destin Wade 11.
Rebels Coach Jason Tigert talked about the hard-fought game, "It was a tough team. They turn you over and rebound the basketball well, great pressure defense. We just didn't make enough plays to secure a victory.
Franklin was led in scoring by Reed Kemp with 16 and Matt Thurman with 14.
Summit hosts Independence Friday, while Franklin plays at Centennial Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.