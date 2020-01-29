The Summit Spartans didn’t surrender the lead once in Tuesday night’s district showdown with Centennial. But that lead was on pretty thin ice at several points.
Regardless, Summit (12-4, 7-3 District 11-AAA) hung on and escaped with a 57-53 win over Centennial (12-9, 5-5), which keeps the Spartans in sole possession of third place in the district standings, two games ahead of the Cougars and two games behind second-place Dickson County.
After losing to Centennial on the road back on Dec. 13, the Spartans were more than happy to return the favor on their own home court and put some distance between themselves and the Cougars in the standings.
Keaton Wade led the way with 13 points for the Spartans with his brother, Destin, and Tre Carlton adding 10 points each for Summit. For Centennial, Dusty Williams put up a game-high 21 points in the loss.
“This was one of those games where they just wouldn’t go away,” Summit head coach Jim Fey said of Centennial. “They just wouldn’t quit, but credit to our guys for staying in it and staying ahead. It was just a really good basketball game.”
The Spartans got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 15-2 lead late in the first quarter thanks in large part to guard Tre Carlton’s seven first quarter points.
But the Cougars went on a big run to close out the first quarter and carried that momentum into the early minutes of the second quarter, chopping the Summit lead down to just two points.
Then Summit responded with streaky offensive play of their own, closing out the first half 10-3 run to take a 27-18 lead at the half.
The see-saw battle continued in the third quarter, with Centennial’s Williams hitting back-to-back three-pointers to open up the second half and the Cougars eventually cut the Spartans’ edge down to a single point with about three minutes left in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Cougars would get.
Just when it seemed like the Cougars were finally ready to snatch the lead from Summit, the Spartans yanked the momentum right back with a 9-0 run that helped the home team head into the fourth quarter with a 42-36 lead.
In the end, it was free throws that made the difference for Summit. The Spartans went 25-for-35 from the free-throw line, including several key attempts in the final two minutes of play to seal the deal. Centennial, on the other hand, only converted 5-of-11 free throw attempts.
With 3.3 seconds left in the game and Summit hanging on to a 56-53 lead, it was Spartan guard Tristan Conger’s free throw that put the game out of reach for good.
“Free throws are difference makers in basketball,” Fey said. “Making those free throws made a huge difference in crunch time.”
Summit faces a big test on Friday against district leader Brentwood while Centennial hopes to get back on track at home against Independence.
