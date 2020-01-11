It was a rocking atmosphere at Summit High School with the Spartans taking on its rival Independence. Fans of both teams showed up in great numbers as they knew how important this border battle is to both teams.
For the season's first "Border Battle," host Summit would hold strong against Indy, 59-40, Friday night.
Summit started the game off hot, going up on a 13-0 which was made up of two pointers and free throws. Independence would draw a foul and hit two free throws to end the drought.
Independence went on to play some pretty good defense the rest of the first quarter by holding Summit to only five points the rest of the way. Independence finished the quarter putting up seven points to make it 18-7 going into the second quarter.
Summit fired back quickly in the second quarter with two back-to-back threes from Konata Werts and Tre Carlton.
PHOTOS: Summit vs. Independence basketball
Independence showed that they weren’t done yet as Zack Melton drained a three pointer to bring the Independence crowd back in the game. His effort was then followed up by two two-pointers by Hrishi Salitri and Matt St. Charles.
After a rally from Independence to make it 21-14, this would be the closest this game would get.
Summit soon began pulling away from Independence as the second quarter went on.
The Spartans put up 12 more points with contributions from various players to going into halftime up 33-19.
In the third quarter Summit took control of the game and pulled away to a 19 point lead to end the quarter up 49-30. Destin Wade had the best performance of the night as the Spartans extended the gap between themselves and Independence.
Summit controlled the rest of the game as Destin Wade slammed a dunk home to end his night as the teams lead scorer with 1:30 left in the game. The Spartans secured its first win in this border battle 59-40
Destin Wade led the team with 16 points.
Spartans Coach Jim Fey shared his thoughts on how his first game of this "Border Battle" went. This was Fey's first win in the rivalry of these two schools.
“This is my first experience with basketball in terms of Summit Independence, and I got a good dose for football” said Fey. “When you’re playing an opponent that lives three miles down the road, you’d better bring it because this is the most important game of the year for most of the kids, fans, and student body, so it was a great environment.”
Summit will play district opponent Page next Tuesday away from home.
“We are gonna continue to grind and do what we have done,” Fey said. “We’re gonna continue to work on our defense, and if we improve our defense, that’s gonna improve a lot of things.”
Independence will face Spring Hill next Tuesday on the road.
