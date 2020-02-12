The Summit Spartans boys basketball team (17-5, 11-3) squeaked by with a win on the road versus Franklin (17-9, 6-7) on a layup at the buzzer by sophomore Triston Conger to secure the victory 50-48 on Tuesday night.
“I thought Keaten (Wade) was going to set a ball screen, so I gave it to him,” said Conger. “I saw the ball go up, and I said, the only hope is to crash (the board). I stuck with the play and finished the layup.”
“Triston’s play looked something like the 'Immaculate Reception' from the Steelers,” said Summit head coach Jim Fey. “It just bounced the right way. He grabbed it and put it in.”
“It was a great game. Their guys made plays at the end,” said Franklin head coach Jason Tigert. “It was an unlucky bounce. The next thing you know, they are putting it in the hoop.”
In the first quarter, Franklin and Summit were deadlocked at 13, as each side matched each other basket for basket.
The Rebels took a two point lead into halftime 22-20, thanks to the scoring contributions of juniors Matt Thurman and Aidan Smylie.
The contest remained close as Franklin held a one point lead in the third quarter, 35-34, due to the sharp shooting of Smylie.
The Spartans came back to tie the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter on a three point shot by junior Caleb Jolly. Summit’s final shot went wide of the rim on a three quarter court heave, and the game went to overtime 45-45.
In overtime, each team swapped three pointers to tie the game at 48-48. The Spartans collected a layup from Conger to seal the victory 50-48 just before the buzzer.
The Rebels leading scorer was junior Aidan Smylie with 16 points.
“As teams focus on Reed and Matt, Aidan has to step up, and he did tonight,” said Coach Tigert.
Franklin had two other players in double figures juniors Reed Kemp and Matt Thurman, each contributing 12 points.
Summit’s leading scorers were sophomore Keaten Wade with 17 points and Tre Carlton with 12 points.
“They (Wade and Carlton) just kept grinding and working,” said Coach Fey. “Keaten did a great job hitting the boards, and he made some plays inside.”
Franklin will take on Dickson County at home on Friday night.
“We just want to be performing the best we can going into the tournament next week,” said Coach Tigert. “Dickson will be a great test for us Friday night to see if we can rebound from this tough loss.”
Summit will play Page at home on Friday.
“Page is good, and we beat them by three at their place,” said Coach Fey. “They scared me then, and they scare me now. All the games in our district, they (Page) have lost by only three or five points.
"Coach Noe does a really good job with those guys. Their record is not indicative of how well they play or how good they are.”
