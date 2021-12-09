The Summit Lady Spartans' (6-3) high-powered offense helped them secure a commanding win over the Centennial Lady Cougars (4-2) 52-24 on the road Tuesday night.
“Anytime you win on the road it is nice,” said Summit Lady Spartans head coach John Wild. “It gives us confidence moving toward the holiday break. I was impressed with the way we shared the ball tonight. When a lot of kids score it is a pleasant feeling.”
In the first quarter, the Lady Spartans started out strong from downtown and in the paint with baskets by senior Bergen Allee, sophomore Quinn Johnson, junior Jaidyn Ramzy and junior Cydney Wright to grab the advantage 15-5.
The Lady Spartans continued their scoring frenzy in the second quarter with three pointers and layups by senior Eva Siemen, Wright, Allee and Ramzy to stretch the lead to 27-12.
Summit surged in the third quarter with long-range shots and jumpers by Wright, Allee and senior Claudette Runk to stretch the Lady Spartans margin to 45-12.
In the final quarter, Summit closed it out with 3-pointers and layups by Ramzy, and freshmen Leah Beth Cook and Kam Oden to secure the win 52-24.
The Lady Spartans full court pressure and trapping defense held the Lady Cougars to 24 points.
“I thought our kids did a good job of balancing,” said Coach Wild. “We were changing defenses a lot and communicating on the floor. That is something we are going to have to do to help us defensively.”
Centennial’s leading scorers were seniors Katie Rock with nine points and Tyra Petaway with seven points.
Summit’s point leaders were senior Bergen Allee with 17 and Jaidyn Ramzy with 11.
“Bergen is one of the better shooters in the county and probably in the mid-state,” said Coach Wild. “She is going to have to put the ball in the hole and continue schematically to put her in situations where she can shoot it.
“Jaidyn Ramzy is a kid that continues to get better. She has athletic ability and continues to shoot the ball better. I am more impressed by her ability to value the basketball better.”
Centennial will travel to Pope John Paul II on Friday.
Summit will be off until Dec. 17, when they take on Green Hill and then participate in a tournament at Beech High School Dec. 20-22.
“It is a time for us to continue to grow and get better as a team,” said Coach Wild. “We want to figure stuff out before we get into district play in January.”
