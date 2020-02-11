The Summit Lady Spartans basketball team improved to .500 in district play (7-7), notching the victory against the Franklin Lady Rebels on the road 51-39 on Tuesday night.
“We needed it (the win),” said senior Megan Easterday. “It was a life or death kind of thing.”
“This district is so competitive,” said Summit head coach John Wild. “I don’t think there is a whole lot of separation from Page, Brentwood and the rest of us. You really have to be ready to play every night.”
In the first quarter, points were hard to manufacture as the Lady Rebels held the edge 8-7.
Both sides in the second quarter matched each other bucket for bucket, knotting the score at 22.
In the third quarter, seniors Easterday and Marli Anderson held a shooting clinic from behind the arc to take the lead 34-32.
The Spartans were able to widen their margin in the fourth quarter with fireworks provided at the three point line from Easterday and the free throw shooting of Anderson to secure the victory 51-39.
Summit’s leading scorers were seniors Easterday with 14 points and Anderson with 13.
“They are playing like seniors should be able to play,” said Coach Wild. “We did some stuff with Marli on isolations to try to get her at the rim. She (Marli) is a strong kid that finishes very well. Megan has been shooting the ball well the past month. That is how we are going to need her (Megan) to play.”
The Lady Rebels leading scorers were juniors Kate O’Neil with 15 points and Brenna Swiger with 11.
Franklin will face Dickson County at home on Friday night.
Summit will play Page at home on Friday.
“They (Page) are hard to guard and spread you out,” said Coach Wild. “Wilson is underrated for them in the post. Their four guards are athletic and very skilled. It will be a tough task defensively.”
“We were up at halftime the last time we played Page,” said Easterday. “We need to keep it close and pull it out at the end.”
