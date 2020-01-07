The Summit Lady Spartans defeated the Franklin Lady Rebels at home Tuesday night 50-44 in overtime to earn another district victory in John Wild's first year at the helm.
In the first half both squads fought tooth and nail to get the advantage over the other. The highlights were defensive plays stopping the scoring attempts in the paint, as well as kick outs to set up shots. The result was an 18-18 tie at the half.
Summit trailed 28-27 Franklin after three quarters of action. It was obvious both teams didn't want to lose this contest.
With 5:18 in the game Summit took a 32-30 lead. Neither team could get an advantage.
Down 42-39 with seconds to go Franklin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer sending the game to overtime. The Franklin fans erupted as the shot went in.
Franklin opened scoring when Kate O'Neil scored on a fast break to make it 44-42. However, the Lady Spartans captured the momentum in overtime and scored the next 8 points down the stretch to close out the electrifying contest with the 50-44.
Summit Coach John Wild said of the contest.
"[It was a] classic district battle," he said. "It was a great basketball game. I thought both teams played at a high competitive level."
He went on to state, "In our league it's that way every night. If you're not ready to play hard and bring your A-game every night, you're going to get beat."
The Lady Spartans head into a Border Battle with the Independence Lady Eagles Friday night.
Summit was led in scoring by Marli Anderson with 14, Megan Easterday with 13 and Nicole Rizane with 8.
Franklin was led in scoring by O'Neil with 17 and Bergen Allee with 15.
Franklin Coach Jay Johnson gave his thoughts, "We keep getting better. We were right there. We just have to learn how to win, find a way to win and get over the hump."
Franklin travels to Centennial on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.