The Summit Lady Spartans basketball team collected their first district win on the season, dominating the Centennial Lady Cougars 58-12 on Friday night at Centennial High School.
“When you play your first one and win, it gives you confidence moving forward,” said Summit head coach John Wild. “This is a competitive league, with great coaches and players. We have stressed to our players that we’ve got to be ready to play every game.”
“It is the best we could ask for,” said Summit guard senior Taylor Penning. “We just hope we can go up from here.”
In the first quarter, Summit started out strong, playing solid defense early and holding the Cougars 21-4.
The Spartans turned up the heat in the second quarter with a shooting clinic from the three-point line to push their lead to 40-6.
In the third quarter, Summit drove the ball in the paint to stretch their lead to 48-12.
Summit sealed the victory with a mixture of three pointers and mid-range shots combined with stout defense to win the game 58-12.
“I thought our positioning was really good,” said Coach Wild. “We checked them off the glass and eliminated second shots. That is something we want to try to do every night.”
“We made sure to keep them in the gaps and in front,” said Penning. “We kept our defensive stances and held them to as little (points) as we could.”
Summit balanced the scoring with three players in double figures. Penning had 14 points. Senior Marli Anderson and sophomore Claudette Runk turned in 11 points.
“Our kids were very unselfish with the ball,” said Wild. “They looked to take open shots. It doesn’t matter whose scoring; they are going to distribute the ball where it needs to go.”
Centennial will take on Independence next Thursday on the road.
Summit will take on Brentwood on Thursday at home.
