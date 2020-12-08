Summit girls basketball takes victory over Centennial Photos by Joseph Summers Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Ellie Colson (20) Joseph Summers Claudette Runk (14) and Harper Kline (22) going for a rebound Joseph Summers Ellie Colson (20) Joseph Summers Eva Sieman (12) on defense Joseph Summers Myah Kratzig (3) Joseph Summers Jaidyn Ramzy (21) Joseph Summers Delaney Noe (4) Joseph Summers Delaney Noe (4) Joseph Summers Harper Kline (22) Joseph Summers Sheraton Foster (24) and Ellie Colson (20) going after a loose ball. Joseph Summers Cougars AJ Lein (3) driving to the basket Joseph Summers Sheraton Foster (24) Joseph Summers Cougars Harper Kline (22) Joseph Summers Myah Kratzig (3) contests the shot of Cougars Sheraton Foster (24) Joseph Summers Spartans Bergen Allee (11) Joseph Summers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Summit girls basketball team defended home court Tuesday night against Centennial, 48-22. Above are photos by Joseph Summers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring Hill man battling COVID-19 that saw outpouring of community support passes awayRetiring won't make life a permanent vacationCross-country pro-Trump bus tour to stop in Franklin, feature My Pillow CEO as guest speakerCOVID-19 update: ICU bed capacity waning; 114 new cases for Wednesday in WilliamsonGenerations Church staff allegedly received threats over canceled pro-Trump rallyWilliamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson hopeful that pandemic's end is in sightBrentwood football can't overcome James, Oakland in 6A state finalsHeadline Homes: October 2020COVID-19 update: 146 new cases for Williamson; Lee signs new exec. order to aid hospitalsPro-Trump rally in Franklin canceled due to president's surprise visit to Atlanta Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
