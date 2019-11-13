signing

Williamson County saw a number of students confirm their plans to be college athletes with 2019's first day of the national signing period. 

Summit baseball standout Blake Money (LSU), Lipscomb Academy track and field ace Mikele Vickers (Tennessee) and Fairview soccer star Brandon Parrish were the athletes to sign with Power 5 schools outside of Indy's Robert Hassell (baseball) and Brentwood's Kate Devine (Vandy, soccer) and Skylar Coffey (Tennessee, track and field). 

Read our early signing day recaps on Brentwood, Independence and Brentwood Academy

Below are the schools who had information available on their signing days. 

Battle Ground Academy 

Mitch Petzelt: Lincoln Memorial University, Baseball
 
Aidan McLay: Rhodes College, Baseball
 
Piper Dambach: Lehigh University, Softball
 
Jordan Warzynski: Eastern Illinois University, Softball 

Fairview High School

Brandon Parrish: University of Clemson, Soccer

Andrew Gillette: Lees-McRae College, Soccer 

Nate Phillips: Lees-McRae College, Soccer 

Ethan Shelley: Wheaton College, Soccer 

Carly Wagner: Greenville, Soccer 

Father Ryan High School

Benny DeTrude: UTM, Baseball 

Franklin High School

Jack Morris: Lipscomb University, Golf

Jack Wilcox: Butler University, Golf

Izzy Griggs: Milligan University, Golf

Guy Lipscomb: Belmont University, Baseball

Connie Hsu: University of Pennsylvania, Gymnastics

Lipscomb Academy 

Mikele Vickers: University of Tennessee, Track and Field 

Nolensville High School

Holli Finnell: Missouri S&T, Softball

Sydney Mickulin: Embry Riddle, Basketball

Gavin Channel: Belmont Abbey, Wrestling

Tyler Smith: Motlow St., Baseball

Jackson Twerdhal: UTM, Golf

Jackson Vaughn: Cumberland, Tennis

Page High School 

Elizabeth Smith: University of Richmond, Lacrosse 

Kaleigh Bernard: Lee University, Lacrosse

Sydney Weinstein: UTC, Soccer 

Summit High School

Cheyenne Scott: Dyersburg St., Softball

Carly Scott: Chattanooga St., Softball

Taylor Penning: Chattanooga St., Softball

Mia Apple: Chattanooga St., Softball

Ellie Driver: Centre, Volleyball

Blake Money: LSU, Baseball

Cole Hendrix: Roane St., Baseball

Photos from respective schools via Twitter. Parrish photo from FvHS Men's Soccer Parent Committee. 

