Williamson County saw a number of students confirm their plans to be college athletes with 2019's first day of the national signing period.
Summit baseball standout Blake Money (LSU), Lipscomb Academy track and field ace Mikele Vickers (Tennessee) and Fairview soccer star Brandon Parrish were the athletes to sign with Power 5 schools outside of Indy's Robert Hassell (baseball) and Brentwood's Kate Devine (Vandy, soccer) and Skylar Coffey (Tennessee, track and field).
Read our early signing day recaps on Brentwood, Independence and Brentwood Academy.
Below are the schools who had information available on their signing days.
Battle Ground Academy
Fairview High School
Brandon Parrish: University of Clemson, Soccer
Andrew Gillette: Lees-McRae College, Soccer
Nate Phillips: Lees-McRae College, Soccer
Ethan Shelley: Wheaton College, Soccer
Carly Wagner: Greenville, Soccer
Father Ryan High School
Benny DeTrude: UTM, Baseball
Franklin High School
Jack Morris: Lipscomb University, Golf
Jack Wilcox: Butler University, Golf
Izzy Griggs: Milligan University, Golf
Guy Lipscomb: Belmont University, Baseball
Connie Hsu: University of Pennsylvania, Gymnastics
Lipscomb Academy
Mikele Vickers: University of Tennessee, Track and Field
Nolensville High School
Holli Finnell: Missouri S&T, Softball
Sydney Mickulin: Embry Riddle, Basketball
Gavin Channel: Belmont Abbey, Wrestling
Tyler Smith: Motlow St., Baseball
Jackson Twerdhal: UTM, Golf
Jackson Vaughn: Cumberland, Tennis
Page High School
Elizabeth Smith: University of Richmond, Lacrosse
Kaleigh Bernard: Lee University, Lacrosse
Sydney Weinstein: UTC, Soccer
Summit High School
Cheyenne Scott: Dyersburg St., Softball
Carly Scott: Chattanooga St., Softball
Taylor Penning: Chattanooga St., Softball
Mia Apple: Chattanooga St., Softball
Ellie Driver: Centre, Volleyball
Blake Money: LSU, Baseball
Cole Hendrix: Roane St., Baseball
Photos from respective schools via Twitter. Parrish photo from FvHS Men's Soccer Parent Committee.
