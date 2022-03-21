A trailer fire on Sunday afternoon is now under investigation by the Williamson County Rescue Squad Fire Marshal's Office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and they are asking for the public's help.
According to a WCRS social media post, crews from WCRS, Fairview Fire and the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency responded to the Brush Creek Road incident where they found the now destroyed trailer fully engulfed in fire.
No injuries were reported in the blaze, but now the cause and circumstances surrounding the fire is under investigation and law enforcement is asking for the public's help with any information about the incident.
"If you have any information regarding this fire, please contact the Williamson County Crime Stoppers hotline at 615-794-4000," the social media post reads.
