The Franklin Police Department announced that it has internally identified all 55 victims, most of whom were minors, in an investigation involving a hidden GoPro camera inside of a women's restroom inside of Premier Athletics.
According to an updated FPD news release on Wednesday, the number of victims changed from the initially reported 60 to 55 as several of the victims appeared multiple times on the recordings.
FPD said that 53 of the victims are minors and that all victims and the parents of the minor victims have been notified about the incident.
The case will now be presented to a Williamson County Grand Jury, but at this time FPD has not identified the suspect in the investigation.
FPD Public Information Officer Charles Warner would only say in an email that the department would name the suspect once charges are filed in Williamson County.
"The Franklin Police Department wants to ensure that the suspect is held fully accountable for his crimes by leaving no stone unturned," the FPD news release reads. "While we’ve made some incredible progress, the investigation is far from over."
FPD encourages anyone with information about the investigation to contact detectives by emailing [email protected].
